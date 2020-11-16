Florida man accused of stealing fallen utility pole

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida man has been arrested after troopers said he stole a fallen utility pole from Interstate 4.

Fox 13 reports that Florida Highway Patrol arrested 71-year-old Douglas Allen Hatley Monday morning.

According to troopers, the fallen pole ws stolen from westbound I-4, just east of Interstate 75. Witnesses reported seeing a motorist strap the pole to the roof of his 1997 Toyota Camry.

Officials said Hatley drove the pole to a recycling center, but he was turned away for not having the proper documentation for it.

Troopers ultimately caught up with the Camry, which was still carrying the pole, in east Tampa.

Hatley was arrested and charged with grand theft.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.