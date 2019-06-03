Florida man accused of running over dog, kicking body

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida man has been charged with running over a dog with his truck and then kicking the animal in the street.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 29-year-old Robert Joseph Kayat.

Deputies said a resident found her dog, Thomas, dead on the side of the road. The next morning, the woman was able to retrieve video from her neighbor’s surveillance system showing a white pickup truck sharply swerve at the dog before running him over.

Deputies said the driver is then seen getting out, walking over to the dog and nudging him with his boot. The driver then kicks the dog and drives away.

Investigators said a witness later identified the driver as Kayat, who turned himself in and told deputies his side of the story.

Detectives said Kayat claimed he intentionally swerved at the dog in an attempt to scare him, not run him over. Deputies said he also expressed remorse for his actions.

Kayat was charged with a third degree charge of animal cruelty and is now being held on a bond of $2,500.

