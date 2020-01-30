Florida man accused of hanging dog from tree, punching child who refused to help hide body

BRADENTON, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida man has been arrested after he was charged with animal cruelty and child abuse.

According to Fox 13, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 38-year-old Robert Leroy Edwards.

Deputies said Edwards used an electrical cord and hanged someone else’s dog from a tree by it’s neck because the animal wouldn’t stop barking.

Investigators said he then went into the home, woke a child and tried to recruit the boy to help hid the dog’s body.

Detectives said when the boy refused, Edwards punched him in the face.

Another person in the home came outside and saw what was going on and got into an argument with Edwards, who then punched him in the face numerous times.

Edwards was arrested on multiple felony charges, including the torturing of an animal, child abuse, battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.