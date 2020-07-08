Florida man, 3 sons charged for allegedly selling bleach as COVID-19 cure

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Florida man and his three adult sons have been arrested after, federal authorities said, they sold a toxic bleach that they marketed as a cure for COVID-19.

Two of the siblings, 34-year-old Jonathan Grenon and 26-year-old Jordan Grenon, appeared in Miami federal court on Wednesday.

The Bradenton residents were taken into custody along with their father, 62-year-old Mark Grenon, and their brother, 32-year-old Joseph Grenon.

They have been charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to violate the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, and criminal contempt.

Investigators said the suspects marketed “Miracle Mineral Solution,” a chemical solution containing sodium chlorite and water, as a cure for the coronavirus.

The Food and Drug Administration said they’ve received reports of people requiring hospitalizations, developing life-threatening conditions and even dying after drinking the product.

