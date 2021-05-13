Florida makes alcohol-to-go sales permanant

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida restaurants will soon able to sell alcohol for take-out and delivery permanently.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Thursday allowing restaurants to sell alcoholic drinks with take-out meals.

DeSantis signed an executive order last year allowing alcohol-to-go to help restaurants that were losing business as people stayed home and capacity restrictions were enforced. Although he has since lifted capacity limits, he had expressed support for allowing businesses to continue to take out and delivery of cocktails, wine and beer.

The new law limits alcohol-to-go to restaurants whose sales are at least 51 percent food. Containers would have to be sealed and placed in a locked compartment or the backseat of a vehicle out of a driver’s reach.

The law goes into effect on July 1.

The text from the full bill can be read below.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

