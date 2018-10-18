Florida lottery warns public about Mega Millions scam

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Lottery is issuing a warning about an email scam claiming to be from Mega Millions.

Officials said scammers are sending emails to the public indicating they may have won $1 million, in an effort to obtain personal and financial information.

The email features the Mega Millions logo as part of the letterhead, and states that the recipient was among a group of randomly selected people to participate in an ongoing drawing. Individuals are asked to provide general information about themselves in order to participate. The email goes on to warn the recipient not to share this information with other people in order to avoid impersonation and a double claim.

Lotto officials say anyone who receives this email should not reply, and reminds players that you cannot win a prize unless you have purchased a Mega Millions ticket.

They also point out that players will never be required to transfer funds to secure their winnings for any lottery game.

To report a lottery scam, consumers should contact the Florida Lottery’s Division of Security at (850) 487-7730.

