TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Floridians will get a 3-day back-to-school sales tax holiday under a bill passed by the Florida Legislature.

The House and Senate voted Sunday for the legislation (HB 7087) that also creates a seven-day storm preparation tax holiday later this year. Floridians would be able to buy batteries, portable radios and generators tax-free during a week-long period in June.

The nearly $170 million tax cut package also includes a slight decrease in the tax charged on commercial rent and a cut in tax charged on fuel used by airlines.

Gov. Rick Scott proposed his own tax cut package, but legislators either scaled back or ignored the governor’s suggestion.

Scott wanted a 10-day back to school tax holiday and he also wanted to cut the cost of renewing or getting a driver’s license.

