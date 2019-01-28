Florida lawmakers introduce bill to make animal cruelty a federal felony

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of Florida lawmakers introduced a bill that would make animal cruelty a federal felony.

Rep. Ted Deutch, D – Boca Raton and Rep. Vern Buchanan, R – Longboat Key, have brought forth the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act, FOX 13 reports.

The torture of innocent animals is abhorrent and should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Protecting animals from cruelty is a top priority for me and I look forward to working with Democratic @RepTedDeutch on this important issue. #Sayfie https://t.co/CLza5Wfu8t — Rep. Vern Buchanan (@VernBuchanan) January 23, 2019

“The torture of innocent animals is abhorrent and should be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” Buchanan wrote on Twitter.

The bill would make those convicted of “crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating and impaling” animals punishable by up to seven years in prison.

If passed, the bill would also close a loophole in a 2010 law that currently only punishes abuse seen in videos.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the bill was introduced in the past but was blocked by former Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte.

