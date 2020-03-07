Florida lawmakers face budget hurdles in final sprint

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The clock is ticking for Florida lawmakers as they sprint toward adjournment. They’re already losing an hour this weekend because of Daylight Savings Time. Significant policy and budget hurdles remain as the Legislature hurtles, or stumbles, toward the finish line.

In fact, it remains unclear whether the Legislature can adjourn by Friday as scheduled because of politically divisive policy matters and unresolved budget differences.

Entering what is supposed to be the final week of its 2020 session, the Legislature still has a substantial list of bills stacked on its agenda, including the task of accommodating Gov. Ron DeSantis in his quest to adopt an employment eligibility system known as E-Verify.

The divisive issue has been a debate lawmakers don’t relish. While Democrats are mostly united in opposing E-Verify, Republicans are faced with the political task of placating the governor while trying to minimize the anger among business groups who consider E-Verify overly burdensome.

Two competing versions have been circulating through legislative committees in recent weeks, and the full chambers of the House and Senate are now taking them up.

E-Verify is an electronic database run by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that employers can use to investigate the immigration or citizenship status of a worker.

DeSantis wants all employers in Florida to use the system to make the state more unwelcoming to people who might be in the state illegally. But critics say the system hurts businesses and remains riddled with inaccuracies. The tourism, agriculture and construction industries have been particularly vocal against E-Verify.

But the Legislature’s only true mandate is to deliver a balanced budget. A $1.4 billion gap between proposals produced by the House and Senate threaten to prolong this year’s session.

Legislative negotiators worked through the weekend to reconcile differences. To adjourn by March 13, a budget would have be finalized no later than Tuesday. For now, that’s uncertain.

The Senate initially proposed a budget of $92.8 billion — nearly $1.5 billion more than what the governor is requesting. The House is recommending less than the governor’s $91.4 billion spending plan.

The House and Senate are both proposing to raise teacher salaries — as the governor has requested — and increasing pay for state workers, who are negotiating for a raise.

In addition, there are wide gaps in the spending priorities for housing programs and Florida Forever, the state’s land conservation program.

