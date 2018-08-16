Florida lawmakers call for hearing on 3D guns

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida leaders have called for an official hearing on the issues surrounding 3D-printed guns.

Parents from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have partnered with lawmakers to make the printing of 3D guns illegal. In July, the U.S. State Department settled a case where a company was allowed to publish blueprints for the guns online.

However, a federal judge issued a last-minute, nationwide injunction to prohibit the blueprints from being published.

In South Florida, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and other colleagues in the Capital are asking the House Judiciary Committee to hold a hearing on this settlement, and they are asking for the 3D printing of guns to stop.

“So, yes,” she said, “it already is illegal for someone to have an untraceable, undetectable weapon, but another obstacle, which would be significant, because the Trump administration is actually trying to allow for these blueprints and these executable files to be available online.”

Fred Guttenberg, father of Jamie Guttenberg, a student who was killed during the Stoneman Douglas shooting on Feb. 14, said the situation is “mind-boggling.”

“We have a self-declared anarchist, a guy who does not believe in our laws, who actually got the administration to agree with his position that there should be no law,” said Guttenberg. “It is mind-boggling, but that is essentially what happened.”

On Monday, Broward County Libraries took their 3D printer out of circulation until the issue is resolved.

