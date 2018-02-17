Florida lawmaker’s bill calls for having armed school employees in wake of Parkland shooting

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida lawmaker has filed a bill that, if passed, would allow teachers and other school employees to be armed while on campus.

Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley filed Senate Bill 1236, Thursday, just one day after 17 people were killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. It would allow special people designated by school principals or district school superintendents to carry firearms on campus.

Current Florida law only allows for law enforcement officers to have guns on school grounds.

“It is the intent of the Legislature to prevent violent crimes from occurring on school grounds,” the bill said.

Baxley hopes the bill would help keep students and teachers safe if faced with an active shooter.

“You’re going to have incidents. It’s empowering people to act so they have responsibility for the safety of these children,” Baxley told WESH.

Baxley has filed the bill before, but he was not successful.

The bill will go before the Florida Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. If it passes, it will head to the Senate Education Committee.

Baxley is not the only lawmaker in the U.S. who has considered arming teachers. A North Carolina lawmaker suggested a similar solution to prevent school shootings.

