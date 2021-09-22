TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida lawmaker has filed a Texas-style bill that, if passed, would ban abortions after medical professionals can detect a fetal heartbeat.

The bill, HB 167, was filed by Republican State Rep. Webster Barnaby, Wednesday.

The bill would prohibit medical professionals from performing abortions if they can detect a fetal heartbeat, which is typically around six weeks, and before many women even know they are pregnant.

The bill is similar to a law that went into effect in Texas earlier in September. In a vote of 5 to 4, the Supreme Court allowed that law to go into effect despite legal challenges to the legislation.

Like Texas’ law, the bill introduced in Florida allows a member of the public to sue a person who performs an abortion after the heartbeat is detected. However, government employees would not be allowed to file such lawsuits.

The bill also allows people to sue anyone who “aids or abets” the procedure, including “paying for or reimbursing the costs of an abortion through insurance or otherwise … regardless of whether the person knew or should have known that the abortion would be performed.”

Those that sue could be awarded at least $10,000 if their lawsuit is successful.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said previously that he might support enacting a law similar to the one passed in Texas.

“What they did in Texas was interesting, and I haven’t really been able to look enough into it,” DeSantis said at a West Palm Beach news conference when asked about the Texas law earlier this month. “I am going to look more significantly at it.”

The full bill text can be read below.

