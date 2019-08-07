Florida lawmaker files bill to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana

(WSVN) - A Florida lawmaker has filed a bill that, if passed, would decriminalize small amounts of marijuana in Florida.

State Rep. Shervin Jones filed HB 25, Monday. If passed, the bill would reduce criminal penalties for people found in possession of 20 grams or less of cannabis and products containing 600 milligrams or less of THC.

Happy to introduce my first bill of the 2020 legislative session! Making our communities equitable and safer starts with ensuring that people have a fair shot. Floridians need reform of cannabis laws, and we will make sure we end the injustice of overcriminalization. #WEthePEOPLE pic.twitter.com/0L79ENpRhH — Shevrin Jones (@ShevrinJones) August 5, 2019

The bill would also make juvenile violators eligible for a civil citation or pre-arrest diversion programs.

Under current Florida law, the violation is a first-degree misdemeanor. This proposal would lower the penalty and make it just a noncriminal violation instead of a misdemeanor.

“After being charged with possession, many Floridians feel the lasting impact as their student financial aide, employment opportunities, housing eligibility, or immigration status are adversely affected,” Jones said in a statement. “When we take away these foundational components of security, we’re capping people’s potential in life.”

If passed, the bill would go into effect on July 1, 2020.

To read the full bill, click here.

