WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities stressed road safety on the streets of South Florida, as they helped kick off a campaign to promote seat belt use across the state.

The Florida Highway Patrol joined forces with other law enforcement agencies to kick off the “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

FHP Trooper Joe Sanchez said the push to get motorists to buckle up is all about saving lives. “Our mission here as law enforcement officers is to prevent injuries and deaths on our roads and in our state,” he said, “and the only way we will be accomplishing that is by educating the public and working together to make sure that everyone arrives alive.”

The fine for not wearing a seat belt or not having a child in a proper car seat can range from $30 to $60.

