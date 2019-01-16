Florida KFC employee charged with battery after video shows her apparently throwing food at customer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Jacksonville KFC worker has been arrested after video was released appearing to show her throwing chicken at a customer in the drive-thru.

According to WJXT, 53-year-old Ronald Jenkins recorded the video after he became concerned that staff wasn’t being sanitary.

“She turned around and starting putting [food in the boxes] with no gloves on, no hair net after handling money,” Jenkins said.

Shade Renee Simmons, 30, confronted Jenkins about him recording and the situation deteriorated. When she gave Jenkins his food, she is seen thrusting the bag forcefully at him.

“She didn’t throw it, she actually swung it and hit me in the face with it basically. It wasn’t a throw, it was a backhand pow,” Jenkins told WJXT. “It hit me in the mouth and damaged my tooth and my glasses fell off. My tooth was bleeding.”

Jenkins went inside the restaurant and told the manager, who gave him a refund. He also showed the video to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, who later responded and arrested Simmons.

She has since been charged with battery.

