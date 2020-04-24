Florida Keys to remain closed through May, possibly longer

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Monroe County officials said they do not anticipate reopening the Florida Keys to visitors in May.

“Because of the continued threat of COVID-19 in areas outside of Monroe County, not allowing visitors back to the Florida Keys will still be in place throughout May, and potentially longer given the state of the virus,” county officials said in a statement.

The county is currently under a state of emergency and officials say they have begun coordinating the draft framework with local municipalities to ensure a safe and unified approach to the “new normal.”

Officials said the relaxing of protective measures may be considered once the county sees no new cases, or a downward trend of cases for two weeks. Testing would also have to become more widespread.

If issues re-arise, protective measures could then be reimplemented.

County officials said they would also review the actions of the other South Florida counties, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach, while working out their plan to reopen.

