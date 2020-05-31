Florida Keys set to reopen Monday after being closed to tourists for weeks

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Keys are set to reopen tomorrow after being closed for weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since March 22, tourists have not been allowed to visit.

The reopening will include the removal of health checkpoints along two roads into the island chain.

Officials are warning visitors to still maintain proper social distancing measures and to do their part to prevent the spread of the virus.

