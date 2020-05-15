Florida Keys resident suing Monroe County as businesses take brunt of economic slowdown

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A fed-up Florida Keys resident is suing Monroe County claiming the county’s decision to keep out tourists is unconstitutional.

Jonathan Haim, who filed the lawsuit, said, “We have on average one customer a day.”

Haim’s retail stores across Key West have seen a steep decline in customers.

Haim took part in a protest in Key West earlier this week, as normally bustling Duval Street sits barren.

Haim said, “What country do we live in anymore where we can’t even use the public roads to travel?”

Haim claimed in his lawsuit that the checkpoints preventing people from entering Key West is unlawful.

The lawsuit said in part that people have a, “…constitutional and common law right to travel without approval or restriction by the government.”

Haim said, “It’s not OK for the government to suspend those basic freedoms that we enjoy for an indefinite period of time.”

The lawsuit goes on to say that Haim and his wife have suffered “…significant incalculable losses due to the unlawful checkpoints, which is prohibiting traffic to their businesses.”

Haim said, “Every day, every week, every month this goes by, it’s just absolutely devastating the economy down here.”

While it keeps the tourists and their money out of the Keys, it has also kept the virus away, as Monroe County has only 95 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three deaths from the virus.

Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers said, “The checkpoint was initiated to protect the health of our citizens who live at the doorstep of a major metropolitan area that has been the epicenter of the virus in our state. We look forward to successfully defending our actions in court.”

Lindsey Ritz, a Key Largo cafe owner, said, “I miss my customers from Miami. I want them to be here but not until it’s safe.”

Ritz said despite the difficulties, she wants the roadblock up for the time being.

Ritz said, “We have to do it the right way because if we don’t, and we have a spike in infections, and we have to close again, it will be worse than if we wait longer.”

Haim said he doesn’t want to see anyone get sick but believes the county can devise a plan to keep people safe and have businesses reopen.

