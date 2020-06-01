Florida Keys reopens to visitors

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Monroe County will now allow visitors back into the Keys after more than two months.

Starting Monday, the two checkpoints on roads connecting the Florida Keys to South Florida will no longer be in effect.

Monroe County Sheriff’s officers and the county’s public works department dismantled two checkpoints on Sunday evening.

Lodging establishments can also accept reservations starting Monday.

Guests are required to wear facial coverings in public settings, limiting group sizes to 10 or less and physically distancing from others by six feet.

The Keys have been closed to tourists since March 22 to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurants in Monroe County are currently operating at 50% capacity.

As of Monday morning, Monroe County has reported a total of 108 COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

Out of the 108 cases, 97 are said to be residents of the Florida Keys, while 11 are non-residents.

