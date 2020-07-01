Florida Keys officials preparing for 4th of July celebrations amid pandemic

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Keys officials are addressing safety concerns as many people gear up for Fourth of July festivities this weekend in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Banners and electronic signage have been set up all over the island chain, including Islamorada.

Officials hope to remind residents and guests how to stay safe while celebrating the national holiday.

Roman Gastesi, a Monroe County administrator, said, “People coming into the Keys, mandatory mask wearing is in effect right now. You should always wash your hands on a regular basis, social distancing, similar to wherever you are coming from. We want people to have a good time, but we want people to be safe.”

Visitors will not be able to put their toes in the sand, as all beaches and parks will be closed starting Thursday afternoon until Tuesday morning in order to discourage large crowds from forming.

