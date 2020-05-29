Florida Keys high school holds graduation ceremony on jet skis

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school in the Florida Keys had a special graduation ceremony for its students.

Students at Somerset Island Prepatory couldn’t have a regular commencement ceremony due to COVID-19, so instead, they graduated on jet skis, the school said in a press release.

“The idea to have a Jet Ski graduation is a perfect example of the innovative mindset which permeates Somerset Island Prep. I could not be prouder of the students and staff during these trying times,” said Todd German, Somerset Academy’s Governing Board Chair.

Photos show the students wearing masks, caps and gowns as they glide through the water. The graduates collected their diplomas from the principal who was docked just off the Southernmost House.

Officials said students were given jet ski lessons prior to their graduation day.

