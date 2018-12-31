Florida Keys fisherman reels in bale of suspected cocaine

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Keys fisherman reeled in an unusual catch: 40 to 60 pounds (18 to 25 kilograms) of white powder that authorities suspect is cocaine.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said a plastic-wrapped bale washed up Saturday morning under a dock in Islamorada.

In an email Sunday, Linhardt said the fisherman spotted the bale and pulled it out of the water.

The plastic wrapping was ripped, and when the fisherman cut into one corner, he found white powder inside.

The fisherman called the Coast Guard. Linhardt said the bale containing 25 smaller packages of powder was turned over to federal authorities.

The source of the powder was being investigated.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.