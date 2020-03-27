Florida Keys closed to nonresidents, those who do not work in the area

(WSVN) - The Florida Keys will be off limits to those that do not live or work in the area.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be stationed along two checkpoints starting Friday.

The checkpoints will be located near mile marker 112 on U.S. 1 and State Road 905.

“I really just hope that, you know, we can get this done and over with as soon as possible,” said Ashley Witt of Wahoo’s Bar and Grill, “and everybody just kind of does what we’re supposed to so everyone can open up and get back into business.”

In order to get past the checkpoints put in place, residents will need to provide identification to prove they live in the area. Those who work in the Keys will need to present a letter from their employer.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.