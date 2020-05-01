Florida Keys boat captain donates freshly-caught fish to residents

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat captain in the Florida Keys is fishing for families in need.

Since the pandemic and subsequent lockdown began, Captain Mike Weinhofer has been giving away his catches to residents in the Keys at no cost.

People just have to text him how many mouths they have to feed, and once he’s done for the day, they come to pick it up.

Weinhofer said it’s the least he can do.

“The feedback has been awesome,” he said. “The best part is when people send you pictures of the fish they’ve cooked and the smiles and the happy faces.”

Weinhofer said he and his crew have caught, filleted and handed out over 600 bags of fresh fish so far.

