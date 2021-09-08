FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida judge has made another ruling in favor of mask mandates by school boards.

Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper ruled last month that Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority when he issued an executive order banning school districts from implementing mask mandates.

The governor has since appealed that ruling.

However, Cooper, on Wednesday, lifted an automatic stay that would have allowed the ban to go into effect while the case is appealed at a higher level.

In other words, school districts will be allowed to implement mask mandates while the state goes through the appeals process.

Cooper said that masks in schools, right now, is the safest bet.

“The wide majority of the medical and scientific community in this country recommend universal indoor masking for all school students, staff, teachers and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status and social distancing,” said Cooper.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools both defied the governor’s order to implement a mask mandate.

Since the first day of school, BCPS has reported 637 students and 279 employees testing positive for COVID-19.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools has reported 210 students and 83 employees testing positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats said 13 employees, including four teachers, have died from the virus in the past month.

“Two of them were institutional members of their faculty and staff, 30 plus years,” she said. “People referred to them as ‘Mom.'”

