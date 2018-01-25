Florida jail creates anti-suicide plan after 2 inmates hung themselves

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials in Florida say they are implementing measures to prevent suicides after two inmates were recently found hanging in their cells.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that 23-year-old Douglas F. Robinson was found hanging early Wednesday when his cellmate returned from work duties. On Saturday, 32-year-old Robert Lee Jones was discovered hanging from a bedsheet in his cell at the Volusia County Jail.

Court records show Jones was awaiting trial for sexual battery on someone younger than 12. Robinson had been jailed since August on multiple charges including escape.

The newspaper reports that jail officials are preparing an “Ask the Question” program, which encourages family members to asked their incarcerated relatives how they’re doing, and to inform corrections officers if inmates say they’re feeling suicidal.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.