Florida inmate bonds out of jail, steals wallet from lobby before leaving, sheriff says

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A north Florida man is back behind bars after he bonded out of jail — then committed another crime before ever leaving the building, the sheriff says.

According to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, James Farmer was leaving the county jail and in the lobby to collect his personal items when he spotted a wallet left behind on a chair.

Investigators said Farmer grabbed the wallet and left the facility, only to leave it behind at a gas station. The person who found it returned it to the rightful owner, who realized $40 was missing and reported it to authorities.

Deputies identified Farmer as the person who took the wallet after reviewing security camera footage from the jail’s lobby.

He is now back in jail, this time charged with larceny in addition to his previous charges.

