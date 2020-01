(WSVN) - Some Florida workers will see an increase in their income after the state’s minimum wage was raised for the new year.

The state minimum wage now stands at $8.56 per hour.

Voters will decide on an amendment on the November ballot that will raise the minimum wage to $10 per hour in 2021 and jump to $15 per hour by 2026.

