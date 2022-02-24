TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - In a rare show of bi-partisan support, the Florida House, Thursday, unanimously passed a bill aimed at improving school safety.

It’s in response to the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and it seeks to help districts with a uniform set of safety standards and protocols in the event of another tragedy.

“Some families stayed till the wee hours of the morning to hear the worst news a parent could hear, hearing the cries of others learning about the loss of their child. No parent should be subject to that,” said MSD parent Tony Montalto.

“The first bill established the commission to study the tragedy, and what we did is we learned a lot, what was broken, really,” said MSD parent Ryan Petty.

Some provisions include:

Extending the MSD Public Safety Commission’s oversight of new safety measures at the school.

Having the State Board of Education set a schedule for emergency drills.

Requiring schools to use social media to help speed up reunification of students and parents in the event of an emergency closure or evacuation.

A similar measure is still working its way through the state Senate.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.