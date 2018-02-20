Florida House declares pornography as a health risk

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature is declaring pornography as a health risk.

The state’s House of Representatives approved the resolution by a voice vote on Tuesday. The resolution states a need for education, research and policy changes to protect Floridians, especially teenagers, from pornography.

Republican Rep. Ross Spano says there is research that finds a connection between pornography use and mental and physical illnesses, forming and maintaining intimate relationships and deviant sexual behavior. Spano is also a candidate for attorney general.

Democratic Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith asked Spano why there was an immediate need to pass the resolution and countered that there are more important bills and topics that should be taken up by the Legislature

A similar resolution is in the state Senate and has yet to be heard in a committee.

