Florida hotel chain offering discounts to Florida residents ahead of Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida hotel chain is offering discounts to Florida residents affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Rosen Hotels & Resorts has announced that they will be offering discounted rates at eight Orlando-area hotels.

For $59 a night, guests can stay at:

Rosen Inn International, 7600 International Drive, Orlando

Rosen Inn closest to Universal, 6327 International Drive, Orlando

Rosen Inn at Pointe Orlando 9000 International Drive, Orlando

Clarion Inn Lake Buena Vista, 8442 Palm Parkway, Lake Buena Vista

Midpointe Hotel, 9956 Hawaiian Ct, Orlando

These locations are all pet-friendly as well, and for an additional $15 a night, will offer two adult breakfast buffets daily. The rate also allows kids 5-year-old or younger to eat for free when accompanied by an adult that purchased the buffet. The breakfast package must be confirmed at the time of booking.

To book one of these hotels, call (866) 33-ROSEN (1-866-337-6736), or visit www.orlandohotels4less.com/hurricane.

Three other hotels with discounted rates include:

$79/night

Rosen Plaza, 9700 International Drive, Orlando

To book, call (800) 627-8258

$84/night

Rosen Centre, 9840 International Drive, Orlando

To book, call (800) 204-7234

$89/night

Rosen Shingle Creek, 9939 Universal Blvd., Orlando

To book, call (866) 996-6338

The rates will be offered for as along as necessary to those displaced by the storm. A fee may be assessed if the hotel determines a room has sustained damage as a result of a pet staying in the room.

For more information, click here.

