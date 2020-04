(WSVN) - Florida hospitals are set to receive rapid coronavirus tests for healthcare workers.

The tests will be capable of providing results in close to 15 minutes instead of several days and will be available starting Monday.

Delayed results previously made it more difficult for healthcare workers to get back to work after treated infected patients.

