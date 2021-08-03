AVE MARIA, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida homeowner had an unexpected visitor at his front door.

A massive alligator decided to hang out on Mike Ninowski’s lawn in Ave Maria.

The reptile then decided to take a stroll up to Ninowski’s front door.

He believes the gator must have heard his dog barking inside, prompting the reptile to get closer.

The gator was approximately 11 feet long and weighed around 400 pounds.

Luckily, the reptile eventually left and retreated to a nearby pond.

