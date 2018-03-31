Florida homeowner finds 11 foot gator in swimming pool

SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) — A Sarasota homeowner got a bit of a surprise after they found an unwelcome visitor in their swimming pool.

In typical Florida fashion, the visitor was none other than an 11 foot alligator.

Photos and videos posted to Facebook by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s office show the gator swimming through the pool.

Ultimately, a trapper came and safely removed the reptile from the pool and neighborhood.

