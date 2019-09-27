Florida Highway Patrol trooper dies in car crash

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida Highway Patrol trooper died in a car crash in Orlando.

The entire @FLHSMV family mourns today for the loss of one of our own, FHP Trooper Tracy Vickers. Trooper Vickers was a hero and leader within the patrol and his troop. We ask that you keep his family in your prayers. #FHP #EOW pic.twitter.com/4woSEWdiE5 — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) September 27, 2019

Florida Highway Patrol’s Lt. Kim Montes said that 31-year-old Tracy Vickers was killed in a collision involving his patrol car and a pickup truck carrying construction equipment. News outlets say his car went underneath the truck.

Vickers served as a field training officer and had been working at the state agency for about four years. He also served in the U.S. Navy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.