Florida high school teacher faces criticism after writing ‘WTF is this?’ on student’s paper

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida high school teacher is facing criticism from a student’s mother after writing “WTF is this?” on an assignment.

Melinda Smith said she was shocked when she saw the acronym written across the top of her son’s paper when he handed her his science homework.

“It wasn’t anything about not getting the credit. It was more so the language about what they’re writing to a student,” said Smith. “That was very inappropriate and not acceptable for a teacher whatsoever.”

Smith is now calling for the teacher at Rutherford High School in Panama City to be held accountable for her actions.

“I think for sure she needs to be reprimanded,” said Smith. “I believe that something should be placed in her file.”

Coy Pilson, the school’s principal, said they are taking the necessary steps to deal with the incident.

“Once we were notified, I notified district officials,” said Pilson, “and our HR has been involved, and they’re currently investigating the situation.”

Pilson said he has spoken with the teacher regarding appropriate classroom conduct.

“She was apologetic, and it was a mistake on her part,” said Pilson.

The principal said he wants the community to know one thing about his school.

“All of the teachers at Rutherford High School are caring, loving teachers, and we’re also human, and so we make mistakes,” he said, “but we understand that we are called to a high professional standard, and when we make mistakes, we try to correct those mistakes and move forward.”

It remains unclear if any action will be taken against the teacher at this time.

