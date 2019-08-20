Florida high school student arrested for posting shooting threat online

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida high school student has been arrested for making a school threat on a video game chat platform.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shared body cam video showing the arrest of a 15-year-old Seabreeze High School student.

According to the sheriff’s office, the student made a comment that read, “I Dalton Barnhart vow to bring my fathers m15 to school and kill 7 people at a minimum.”

Deputies said the comment was reported to the FBI, who then contacted the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said the name “Dalton Barnhart” was fake, and the teen insisted it was a joke.

“Joke or not, these types of comments are felonies under the law,” Deputies said. “After the mass violence we’ve seen in Florida and across the country, law enforcement officers have a responsibility to investigate and charge those who choose to make these types of threatening statements.”

