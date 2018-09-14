Florida high school football coach accused of urging student to commit suicide

Randell Owens was arrested in 2013 after an incident with a student. The charge was later dropped. (Lowndes County Jail)

PALATKA, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida high school football coach has been accused of abusing several of his students.

According to an administrative complaint, Randell Owens, who is a coach at Palatka High School, is accused of head-butting a 16-year-old male student and telling another student that he wasn’t a good football player and that “‘he should commit suicide’ or words to that effect.”

The complaint also alleges that Owens plugged up one nostril and forced mucus to come out of his other nostril onto a 15-year-old student.

In another instance, Owens is accused of standing over a bathroom stall and watching a 16-year-old male student use the bathroom.

The incidents reportedly took place during the 2017-2018 school year.

However, according to First Coast News, Owens was charged with battery following an incident with a student while working as an assistant coach at a Georgia school. The charges were later dropped.

Owens’ teaching license has since been permanently revoked.

