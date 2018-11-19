Florida health officials lift rabies alert in Kendall

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida health officials have ended a long-lasting rabies alert in Kendall.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County declared the area safe after a sixth raccoon tested positive for the virus back in September.

Over the last 60 days, officials conducted numerous tests and have been unable to find more animals with rabies.

The rabies alert in North Miami Beach remains in effect.

