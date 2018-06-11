Florida governor calls lapse in background checks disturbing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott is calling it “disturbing” that Florida failed to do certain types of background checks used for those seeking a concealed weapons permit.

For more than a year, Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam’s office did not do one of the national background checks used to decide if someone can carry a concealed weapon. The lapse resulted in the state revoking nearly 300 permits.

Scott said on Monday that he wants to see the inspector general’s report that first flagged the problem to Putnam in June 2017. The report was not publicized until last week.

Putnam has been put on the defensive by the report. He has pointed out that criminal checks were still done on all applicants.

On Monday, his office refused to release the names of the 291 people whose permits were revoked.

