Florida Gov. Scott signs bill to combat opioids crisis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Rick Scott has signed legislation limiting most painkiller prescriptions to a three-day supply in response to the opioid crisis killing at least 16 Floridians every day.

Scott signed the bill — a top priority of the Republican governor and Legislature — on Monday in Manatee County, which suffered the most deaths in Florida in 2016 from fentanyl analogs. These synthetic versions of fentanyl were designed for veterinary use and can be 5,000 times more lethal than heroin.

The law also directs $53.5 million in grants to treatment programs, and updates Florida’s prescription database to facilitate tracking each patient’s medication history in the state and nationally.

The new prescription limits — which allow doctors to prescribe up to seven days in cases of acute pain — take effect July 1.

