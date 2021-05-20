Florida Girls Giving Back raises $10,000 for Covenant House

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A local organization has raised thousands of dollars to help out a non-profit.

Florida Girls Giving Back presented a check for $10,000 to Covenant House in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday.

Covenant House is a nonprofit organization that provides housing and supportive services to youth facing homelessness.

Florida Girls Giving Back, which is a group of Broward girls in grades 8 through 12, said they were able to raise the money by creating a special viewing event during the Air & Sea Show.

This is not the first time the organization has raised money for a good cause. In 2018, they raised enough money to sponsor a home for Habitat for Humanity of Broward.

Since 2016, the organization has funded over $90,000 to Arc Broward, Covenant House, Habitat for Humanity Broward, and Marjory Stoneman Douglas support.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.