Florida gator survives car crash, returns to swamp

COCOA, Fla. (AP) — A motorist hit a small alligator that crawled onto U.S. 1 on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

Cocoa police said in a tweet posted Friday that patrol officers rescued the gator after “he wandered into dangerous territory.”

The things that go bump in the night: patrol officers rescued this little guy as he wandered into dangerous territory. He was hit by a car on US1 at Dixon Blvd. He was fine and the driver was not injured. The gator was picked up by FWC where we hope he finds a safer place to roam pic.twitter.com/y4dackunxF — CocoaPolice (@cocoapolice) November 13, 2020

The alligator was fine and the driver wasn’t injured either, police said.

Officers called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. A wildlife officer took the gator to a safer place for it to roam.

Cocoa is on Florida’s Space Coast, near Melbourne.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.