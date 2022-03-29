WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A brush fire burned well into the night in West Miami-Dade.

“We see the smoke, and I’m just wondering, when is it going to stop?” said Darmis Sued, who lives nearby.

Drone video captured the flames, which have scorched nearly 100 acres in a wooded area on Southwest 137th Avenue and Eighth Street.

Around 4 p.m., Tuesday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service crews worked to contain the fire.

“It’s pretty scary that I live just a couple of blocks off here,”​ said Sued.

The large plume of smoke was seen billowing into the sky from miles away.

Throughout the day, a fire rescue helicopter was seen dumping water on the fire.

David Rosenbaum with the Florida Forest Service said the wind and dry conditions have made things difficult for crews.

“The grasses, the trees, the shrubs extremely dry,” said Rosenbaum.

He said, thankfully, there are no buildings or homes in danger at this time.

“We have no issues right now with the public being threatened,” said Rosenbaum.

This is an area that has had issues in the past, but some who live nearby said this has been the scariest fire so far.

“This is, like, the first time that I see it closer to home,” said Sued.

Crews have been in the area for several hours to make sure all those hot spots are put out.

As of 12:10 a.m., the Florida Forestry Service said the fire is 80% contained.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

