Florida fisherman reels in record-breaking flathead catfish weighing nearly 70 pounds

(WSVN) - A Florida fisherman made a record breaking catch in the Panhandle.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission certified a new state record after Marvin Griffin from Santa Rosa County captured a nearly 70-foot flathead catfish.

Griffin said the fish was the first and only catch he made that day.

The former state record weighed 63.8 pounds and was caught on the Chattahoochee River in Jackson County in 2016.

Flathead catfish are a non-native fish found in many Northwest Florida river systems.

