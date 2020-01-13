Florida fisherman catches 350-pound Warsaw grouper

(WSVN) - One man fishing off the coast of Southwest Florida reeled in a massive catch.

The fisherman caught a 350-pound Warsaw grouper by hook and line on Dec. 29.

Biologists from the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute estimate the fish to be 50 years old and took to Facebook to announce it is the oldest sample collected from their ageing program.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said they do not encourage fishermen to target the Warsaw grouper since their population in the Gulf is unknown.

