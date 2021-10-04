TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, wife of Gov. Ron DeSantis, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The governor released a statement on Monday morning, following the 41-year-old’s diagnosis.

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer. As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady. As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

Casey, an Ohio native, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the College of Charleston.

First Lady DeSantis is also a three-time National Champion equestrian and earned an Emmy for on-air talent while working in Jacksonville.

