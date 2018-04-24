Florida firehouse takes in puppy injured in house fire

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A group of firefighters in central Florida have taken in a puppy after she was disfigured in a house fire.

Clover the puppy suffered from burns on her ears and body after something fell on her during a house fire in Alabama, Fox 13 reports. However, a local rescue group stepped in to cover her medical bills.

“The Suncoast Animal League took care of her, did a great job of nursing her back to health, along with the rest of her litter,” firefighter-paramedic John Sleppy told Fox 13.

After they heard her story, firefighters from the Madeira Beach Fire Department decided to adopt Clover. They plan to train her to stop, drop and roll as a part of her new job helping kids and other members of the community learn important fire safety lessons.

The pup already seems to be connecting with the kids and members of the community.

“We ran into a young child who saw the scars and he goes, ‘Oh I have scars, too.’ His scars were from cancer,” Sleppy said. “She was just really, really loving with him. It was just cool to see them relate – two fighters.”

Firefighters also said Clover helps them unwind after a hectic day.

“In our line of work, we see things and do things that a lot of people don’t see in their entire lives and sometimes that can affect you,” Sleppy said. “It’s nice to come back to the station where it’s more like a home now when your dog’s always got a smile and wants to lick you.”

The Madeira Beach Fire Department has created a Facebook page following Clover. For more information, click here.

