SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - The state fire marshal awarded rescuers for their heroic efforts during the Surfside condo collapse.

“On that mountain, I saw Hell on Earth, but I also saw some of the best of what mankind has to offer,” said State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis.

It was the country’s third largest building collapse ever: Champlain Towers South, and two of Florida’s elite task forces who responded to the horrific Surfside collapse last year were honored by the state fire marshal for doing everything they could to save lives.

“We train and we train all year long, and there’s no way to be prepared to that level. We were taken aback by the scene in general,” said Frank Garcia of Urban Search and Rescue. “It’s something. It takes a toll after so much time. You cannot be unaffected.”

Garcia is part of one of two teams who worked, with his dog, 12 hours shift in the Miami summer, trying to find any sign of life.

“They fought hurricane Elsa, cutting rebar, cutting concrete, filling five gallon buckets in bucket brigades, hand-by-hand,” said Patronis. “At the same time they were doing this, they were picking up wedding pictures and children’s toys, and the fact that the emotional toll that some of these men and women went through, led to some early retirements. Humans are just not built to see the horrible things these men and women dealt with.”

There was one miracle early on, a young boy was found alive. In the end, however, 98 people died.

“These men and women worked tirelessly, as have been explained, in the shadow of a tower that, to be perfectly honest, we were not sure whether it was going to remain standing by the time we were done,” said City of Miami Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban.

Both teams stayed on what became known as “the pile,” for a month.

“We ask them to perform these dangerous functions, to perform these dangerous missions, because we wanted to give every individual in that building, in those buildings, the greatest opportunity for survival, because we did not know at the time whether or not we were going to be able to pull someone out alive. We asked them to risk everything,” said Zahralban.

Each was given a challenge coin Tuesday, representing respect, unity and courage.

“In addition to honoring these men and women, we are also going to make our case to ensure that the Florida legislature sees the importance of funding $10 million in this year’s budget. The men and woman of the Florida legislature are meeting as we speak, and the dollars and resources provided for these men and women to be able to do the necessary training, equipment sustainment, to continue to provide us the peace of mind and quality alike, and safety that we have here in the great state of Florida,” said Patronis.

These firefighters said while they’re honored to receive the recognition, they were just doing their jobs.

“In closing, I want to take this opportunity to personally thank the brave men and women of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue for the sacrifices you make everyday. You are the true heroes in our profession and living up to our motto: ‘Always ready and proud to serve,'” said Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky.

Urban Search and Rescue also responded to disasters around the country.

