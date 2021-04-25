South Florida federal sites resume use of J&J vaccine after pause due to rare blood clots

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout has resumed at federal vaccination sites in South Florida.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management confirmed on Saturday that sites would resume use of the one-dose shot. Each site will be able to 3,000 doses per day.

Starting at 7am Sunday, @FEMA supported site @MDCollege North joins the 3 other state sites offering the J & J #COVID19Vaccine again. No appointment needed. Bring Florida ID or proof of residency. https://t.co/91K0psYaiw — PIO Mike Jachles (@PIOMikeJ) April 25, 2021

Sunday afternoon, 7News cameras captured patients as they stood in a quickly moving line at the site supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency at Miami Dade College’s North Campus in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Among them was Shirley Harrison, who wore a festive sparkly mask to mark the occasion.

“I want to be positive, not negative,” she said.

Harrison, who had planned to receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson dose, ended up getting the Pfizer vaccine instead.

“I heard was going on and decided I’ll get Pfizer,” she said.

Late Friday, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted a 10-day pause on the Johnson & Johnson shot after 15 women, out of nearly 8 million who received the vaccine, developed blood clots.

A federal advisory panel decided the benefits far outweighed the risks.

At the MDC North site, 127 Johnson & Johnson doses were administered as of Sunday afternoon, compared to roughly 300 Pfizer vaccines.

said Mike Jachles with the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Health, said the biggest issue now is vaccine hesitancy.

“We take safety seriously. There was a pause, and now we are going ahead with it,” he said.

Mike Jachles with the Florida Division of Emergency Management said the options are plentiful, and the safety information is out there.

“Now you have choices. Talk to your doctor,” he said.

For Harrison, receiving the shot was a priority,

“I own my own assisted living facility. I work with the elderly, so we both will be protected,” she said.

For more information about vaccination sites in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

